There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Osher Deri
Blockchain geek and cryptocurrency advisor
About Osher Deri
Osher Deri holds an MBA in innovation and technology, speaks finance as a second language and believes smart contracts have the potential to disrupt the world as we know it.
More From Osher Deri
Cryptocurrency
Africa can use a cryptocurrency backed by diamonds on their current infrastructure to improve their access to stable funds.
5 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?