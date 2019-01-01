My Queue

Osher Deri

Blockchain geek and cryptocurrency advisor

Osher Deri holds an MBA in innovation and technology, speaks finance as a second language and believes smart contracts have the potential to disrupt the world as we know it.
 

Cryptocurrency

How This Entrepreneur Wants To Connect Africa's Economy To The World Using Diamonds

Africa can use a cryptocurrency backed by diamonds on their current infrastructure to improve their access to stable funds.
