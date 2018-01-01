Parag Amin

Parag Amin

Co-founder and Chief Mentor at iCreate and Serial Entrepreneur.

Parag is a global entrepreneur with business interests in the fields of technology, banking, retail, financial service and real estate. Parag envisages various global alliances for iCreate with industry, academia, governments and other entrepreneurial ecosystem stakeholders like researchers, mentors, and VCs. He is a highly-committed mentor who is keen to leverage his ties with organizations like USIBC (US-India Business Council), USISPF (US India Strategic Partnership Forum), IIA (Israeli Innovation Authority) and SNC (Startup Nation Central) for the benefit of Gujarat Entrepreneurial ecosystem through iCreate.

Parag has also been instrumental in establishing India's first academic centre for technical excellence at NIRMA University in Gujarat. Parag is the Principal of technology company, Radiqal, in Philadelphia, USA, and the president of a software products and services company specializing in gaming and digital television  He was also a co-founder and a board member of Vantage Point Bank in Ft. Washington, PA.

Based on Parag’s global entrepreneurial experience, Parag strongly believes that although the Indian entrepreneurial landscape has changed evolved over the last 10 years, Indian entrepreneurs should adopt a collaborative approach from the global competitive further to successful entrepreneur businesses, also exchange their best practices to improve the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

