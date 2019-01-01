About Parity
Parity is a modern Business Management solutions provider catering for clients from across industries ranging from manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and mining. We pride ourselves in our ability to offer our clients something that no one else in the ICT industry can, which is our experience as we have been in the industry for over three decades. Since the inception of our business we have had, and continue to have a strong focus on people, technology and process in order to create customer experiences and develop a value chain. We are catalysts for success! When you partner with Parity, you will never have to worry about managing infrastructure again and success is sure to follow.
More From Parity
Company Post South Africa
An Evolving Business: How Consol Glass Is Going Global
Seventy-four years ago Consol was just manufacturing glass in a single plant. Today it has firmly established itself in three other African territories and continues to spread the word: The best things come in glass.
Company Post South Africa
How Construction Company Tubular Holdings Grew To A Leading Industry Player
Tubular Holdings' CEO Tony Trindade shares insights on why streamlining operations drives growth.