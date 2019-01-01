About Paul H. Müller and Christian Henschel
Paul H. Müller is mobile marketing company Adjust's co-Founder and chief technology officer, while Christian Henschel is the company's chief executive officer and co-founder.
More From Paul H. Müller and Christian Henschel
Mobile Marketing
4 Mobile Marketing Predictions For 2020 And Beyond
The right ad delivered to the right person at the right time: it's a marketing cliché that has been around for almost a decade, but it's still something the industry is struggling to get right