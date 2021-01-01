Signing out of account, Standby...
Paul J. Chung
Latest
State spending on anti-poverty programs could substantially reduce child abuse and neglect
Public investments in benefit programs could save tens of thousands of children from being victims of child abuse and have important later-life effects on child welfare and overall health.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Katerina Antonova
Cofounder and CEO of Aeris PR
-
Mauricio Umansky
CEO and Founder of The Agency
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
-
Krishna Athal
Founder & Executive Director of YUVA
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Joy Youell
Lead Content Strategist