Penny Morey

Penny is a seasoned human resources executive and consultant with over 25 years of diverse business experience in advising enterprise leaders on employment-related matters.
Ask Entrepreneur
Effective Employee Management? Look to the Golden Rule.
It should go without saying: treating your employees with respect is the mark of a great manager.
Ask Entrepreneur
Is It Better to Be a Freelancer or Full-time Employee?
Our expert weighs in on the advantages of being a full-time staffer versus a freelancer.
Should I Quit Engineering and Study Business?
While skills are important for business owners, so is personality. Our expert helps this college student understand the traits that great entrepreneurs need.
Finance
How Can I Keep an Employee I Cannot Afford to Pay?
When the money isn't there, what can a struggling business owner do to keep a crucial employee on staff? Ask Entrepreneur's HR expert sheds light on the big picture and suggests solutions.