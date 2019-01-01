Pepe Marais is Group Chief Creative Officer and a founding partner of Joe Public United. He is Chairman of One School at a Time and the author of Growing Greatness: A Journey Towards Personal and Business Mastery.
Leadership Strategy
Why You Need to Start With Your Why to Build a Business That Matters
If you want to build a business that is great, makes an impact and can grow, you need to start with why. That way, you will have a vision that you can follow and your team and customers can embrace.