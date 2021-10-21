Signing out of account, Standby...
Peter Turchin
Latest
The horse bit and bridle kicked off ancient empires – a new giant dataset tracks the societal factors that drove military technology
Did ancient technological advancements drive social innovation, or vice versa? Studying cause and effect in the ancient world may seem like a fool’s errand, but researchers built a database to...
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ross Jenkins
Founder & CEO of DigitalME
-
Sarah Smith
Founder of The Dyrt
-
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Gaby Abrams
Success Coach for Entrepreneurs
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid