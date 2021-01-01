Signing out of account, Standby...
Philip Fernbach
Latest
Why are investors so cocky? They often have a biased memory – and selectively forget their money-losing stocks
Overconfidence is often a contributing factor to market crashes, like the financial crisis of 2008.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Stefanie Ricchio
Managing Director
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
Melanie Fellay
CEO & Cofounder at Spekit
-
stephen snyder
Public Company Executive, Board Member, Attorney