Co-founder and CEO, skilldeer

Philipp Tachas is the co-founder of skilldeer, an award-winning startup aiming to make it easier for people to find and discover local classes and activities.

Prior to skilldeer, Philipp worked in the fields of management consulting and corporate strategy before shifting to the startup world where he headed Sellanycar.com as country manager.

He holds a Master’s degree in business administration and economics from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany, and attended the MBA program at Babson College in Boston, USA.

How Upskilling Can Open Doors To Better Professional Opportunities
Skill Development

Whether it is enhancing your current capabilities, exploring a new area of expertise or taking the leap of faith and embarking on a new career, upskilling plays a vital role in giving your career momentum.
