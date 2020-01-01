Pooja Singh

Pooja is a policy expert with decades of experience in regulatory policy and compliance. At present she is advising the UAE Federal capital market authority on implementing international best practices in UAE capital market policy and shaping their views on Fintech. She has a decade of experience with the Indian capital market regulator as well and member of various IOSCO Committees. An avid writer, she also speaks at various regulatory panels across UAE and was part of Rise Up 2019 Asia cohort, Money 20/20 Singapore.