Pradyumna Nag

Founder and Director of Prequate

Pradyumna Nag is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and holds a post graduate in international business strategy from IIFT, Delhi. He currently is the Director of Prequate, a management+financial advisory company, which has been featured among the fastest growing private companies in India.

Prequate acts and manages the Finance & Strategy Office and Strategic Assist group on matters ranging from international business to acquisition strategy. Prequate works with medium to large organizations to prepare them for PE/VC and structure complex transactions. At Prequate, Nag heads the Strategy and Investment Banking, Mergers & Acquisitions verticals. His innovative touch has been a ‘specialist view’ in the path to funding and formative post funding years to streamline and growth hack businesses and ‘do more with less’.

More From Pradyumna Nag

Here is a Helping Hand for Tech Companies to Take a Step Forward
Tech Startups

Process of learning must not come to an end as it will stop the prospect of a company to grow
4 min read
