Prashanth Kaddi, Raghu A. and Chintan Dharmani

Partner, Director and Manager, Deloitte India

Latest

News and Trends

How Statistical Analysis System Technology Can Reduce Risk Of Businesses With Right Data

To continue business undisrupted in a complex environment, there is a need for an all-encompassing approach that will integrate people, technology, infrastructure, and policy into a unified proactive response to risks that accompany every business

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like