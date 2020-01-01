Praveen Rawal

Praveen Rawal

Steelcase Asia Pacific, MD India SAARC, Design Application – APAC

More From Praveen Rawal

Top 7 Reasons Employees Are Tired Of WFH
COVID-19

Top 7 Reasons Employees Are Tired Of WFH

Having been confined at home now for several months, remote workers' sentiments towards WFH have certainly been evolving
5 min read