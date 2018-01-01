Co-Founder - CoinBazaar.in

Priyesh Shah is a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Financial Planner by qualification. He did his Masters in Commerce and worked as a Chief Financial Planner in ‘Sykes & Ray Equities’ before starting his own Financial Planning Practice. He saw that every family in India has a part of their portfolio invested in physical gold and silver. While he used to follow Goal based Comprehensive Financial Planning principles and allocating resources to achieve one’s financial goals, he realized that what if it was easy to buy bullion [Gold/Silver] in its physical form, the same way one could buy Stocks & Mutual Funds Online. Later he collaborated with his college colleague Pankaj Jain & his other Co-founder Rakesh Jain who had worked in Infosys & TCS

respectively on the technical side and were also on a lookout to build an e-commerce platform based on their knowledge and experience.

Coin Bazaar [Synonymous to ‘Zaveri Bazaar’ - The Jewellers Market, in Mumbai] was a very simple idea but with the support of each other and angel investment from friends & family, they started working towards the idea. There were challenges of trust, logistics, operations, sustainability etc. which all got streamlined over a period of time. From selling only Gold & Silver Coins, CoinBazaar now sells Platinum Bars, Gold Frames, Religion Specific Offerings, Limited Edition Coins, Collectors Coins, Internationally Minted Coins and much more with 360 Degree Personalization and Logistics Support.