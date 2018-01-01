Prof. Anil Kshatriya

Guest Writer
Assistant Professor- Finance, Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur

Prof. Anil Kshatriya works as Assistant Professor in the area of Finance at Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur. His teaching and research interests include Managerial Accounting, Management Control Systems and Strategic Management.

Prof. Kshatriya is a professional accountant (CMA India) having associate memberships of Institute of Cost Accountant of India (ICAI) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA UK). His industry experience includes working as cost accountant with the Auto Sector at Mahindra Group.

Prof. Kshatriya teaches courses in Accounting and Strategy at IMT.

4 Reasons To Welcome Entrepreneurs As Guest Lecturers
entrepreneurship education

Several top B-schools have embarked on the journey of making entrepreneurship as a part of their compulsory core curriculum. So, why not call entrepreneurs to educate them?
5 Ways Business Schools Can Fuel The Spirit Of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

With meticulous planning and deliberation, we can transform the way stakeholders look at a business education in future.
How To Keep A Balance Between Creativity And Power As An Entrepreneur
Work-Life Balance

Entrepreneurs like to work for managers who fuel their passion to do things differently.
