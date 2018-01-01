Projjol Banerjea

Founder and Chief Product Officer, Zeotap

ProjjolBanerjea is Founder and Chief Product Officer at zeotap, a premium mobile data platform with $20+M in funding and seven offices across India, Europe and the US. Previously, he was CPO at Moboqo (acquired by Applovin) and VP Marketing & Business Development at SponsorPay/Fyber(acquired by RNTS Media for $190M).