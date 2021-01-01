Signing out of account, Standby...
Projjol Banerjee
Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer
Latest
Customer Intelligence: Solutions For Better Customer Service
We're each generating huge amounts of data for product and service providers, amounting to little short of a goldmine that can help brands predict a consumer's likes, dislikes and preferences
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Donna Peeples
CEO of Motivated, Inc.
-
stephen snyder
Public Company Executive, Board Member, Attorney
-
Stefanie Ricchio
Managing Director
-
Henny Yeshanew
Marketing Director, Consultant, Investor
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals