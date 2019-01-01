About Proudly South African
The Proudly South African Campaign was born out of Socio-economic necessity in 1998 with the Presidential Jobs Summit – under leadership of former South African Pres. Nelson Mandela. It was formed from the international research that was based on the Australian buy local campaign. The same concept was bought here in South Africa to address the issues of Job creation through local investment in local products and services.
The 7th Annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo A Resounding Success
Every year Proudly South African's Buy Local Summit and Expo gets bigger and more successful, with fresh, new content, and additional elements, and 2018 was our best yet.
Unpacking The Economic Benefits Of Buy Local Campaigns
Proudly SA's Buy Local Summit & Expo explores policy & preference issues around local procurement. Find out more on 14 March at the Sandton Convention Centre.