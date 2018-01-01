Pui Chi Li

Guest Writer
Head of Marketing for Middle East and Africa, Xerox

Pui Chi Li is Head of Integrated Marketing for the Middle East and Africa region of Xerox’s Developing Markets Operations. She was appointed to this position in May 2016 and is based in the U.K. Chi manages all aspects of marketing and communications activities, technology product and offering management, strategic pricing, sales enablement and lead generation initiatives in more than 70 countries comprising the Middle East and Africa region.

Chi is also a member of the senior leadership team, leading business and market connected strategy. Prior to Xerox, Chi worked for Ricoh as a Product Manager, responsible for the Product life cycle management of the printer segment for the Western Europe market. Chi joined Xerox Developing Markets Operations April 2007 as Product Manager, responsible for Printers & A4 MFP. Chi joined MEA in 2012 as a Line of Business Manager for Entry Products. Her responsibilities included managing high volume business in Middle East & Africa and CDG region by working with partners in country to drive business growth.

Chi is a graduate from City University, Business School in London studying Business Studies & Finance.

The How-To: Managing Change For Your Company's Digital Transformation
When a company decides to take such a move as digital transformation, the way it is done and the cause behind such a decision has to be clearly communicated and thought through.
8 min read
