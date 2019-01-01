About Pure Frooty Smoothie
Pure Frooty Smoothie is a unique business model to the South African market. A delicious, fruit filled smoothie will be created at the touch of a few buttons. Consumers live in the fast lane. We are looking for something quick and most times we would like to be healthier. With the hustle and bustle of today’s life every little bit helps. Pure Frooty Smoothie fills that gap in the market.
Looking for the next greatest franchise opportunity? Puré Frooty Smoothie is a highly perfected Australian business model launching in the South African market that doesn't require extensive shop fitting or a large workforce.