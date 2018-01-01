R. Somasundaram

R. Somasundaram

Head, Strategic Initiatives, Mytrah Energy.

R. Somasundaram is the Head of Strategic Initiatives at Mytrah Energy where he has firm wide oversight for several areas including Corporate Communications, Learning & Development, Campus Relations, and the Mytrah grants program. Somasundaram has functional experience in business development, finance and strategy across the financial services, insurance, automotive and consumer goods sectors. He has worked with organizations like Credit Suisse, General Motors, Luxottica and HSBC, primarily out of India and USA, on assignments for businesses / clients in Asia, North and South America, and Europe.

Somasundaram has an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, a PGDM from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a BE degree from Jadavpur University.


 

More From R. Somasundaram

What beyond 2020 in the Renewable Energy Sector?
Renewable Energy

What beyond 2020 in the Renewable Energy Sector?

When looking beyond the year 2020, we should seriously consider the likelihood of a substantial increase in demand
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.