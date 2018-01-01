Rahul Gupta

Rahul Gupta

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Labbazaar

Rahul Gupta is a Graduate in Economics (Hons) from University of Delhi. Mr. Gupta comes more than a decade of experience in the field of laboratories. He started his career in the year 2003 in Advertising and then moved into trading of Laboratory Equipments in 2004. Rahul's innovative bent of mind enabled him to venture into Commercial Testing and Calibration Laboratory Setup. 

More From Rahul Gupta

Why Startups Should Not Look For External Funds
Startup Tips

Why Startups Should Not Look For External Funds

External investment is not an utter need for all businesses.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.