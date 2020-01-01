Rahul is a Delhi-based journalist/amateur photographer/story-teller/entrepreneur. He loves cheesecakes, puppies, minimalistic designs, mountains and traveling. He has previously worked with media organizations such as Inc42, Tech In Asia and Times Internet. You can reach him at editor@entrepreneurindia.com with news tips, story ideas, feedback and insights.
About Rahul Raj
More From Rahul Raj
Startup Investment
Collateral Damage Of Anti-China Sentiments: the Indian Startup Ecosystem
Indian investors may not have enough dry powder to replenish the Chinese investment, if disrupted