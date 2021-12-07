Signing out of account, Standby...
Ramez Al-Khayyat
Group CEO and Vice Chairman, Power International Holding
Ramez Al-Khayyat is the Group CEO and Vice Chairman of Power International Holding.
Latest
Maximizing In-Country Value: The Key To Qatar's Economic Future
In line with Qatar's 2030 Vision, in-country value is an economic localization strategy that seeks to foster and retain economic activity and investment within the domestic economy, thereby minimizing expenditure on foreign goods and services.
