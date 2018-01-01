Rashi Mittal Nair

Rashi Mittal Nair

Co-founder and CEO, WOOP - Women of Opinion

More From Rashi Mittal Nair

7 Tips for Early-age Startups to Get Traction that Multiplies!
Startups

7 Tips for Early-age Startups to Get Traction that Multiplies!

No matter what you're offering, narrow down your focus on a certain set of consumers, or a particular industry - and maximize your efforts for it
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.