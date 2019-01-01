About Ravi Narayan

Ravi Narayan is the CEO at T-Hub, a unique public/private partnership between the government of Telangana, 3 of India’s premier academic institutes (IIIT-H, ISB & NALSAR) and key private sector leaders. It stands at the intersection of the start-up, academic, corporate, research and government sectors. T-Hub is India’s fastest growing startup engine catalyzing innovation, scale and deal flow.