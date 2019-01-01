My Queue

Ravi Narayan is the CEO at T-Hub, a unique public/private partnership between the government of Telangana, 3 of India’s premier academic institutes (IIIT-H, ISB & NALSAR) and key private sector leaders. It stands at the intersection of the start-up, academic, corporate, research and government sectors. T-Hub is India’s fastest growing startup engine catalyzing innovation, scale and deal flow.

Orchestrating an Innovation Ecosystem
Orchestrating an Innovation Ecosystem

Of the many fascinating challenges, the most intense and important is how to understand and shape the innovation revolution
