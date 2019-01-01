There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Razvan Creanga
Guest Writer
Co-Founder & CEO at hackajob
About Razvan Creanga
Razvan Creanga is the CEO and co-founder of hackajob, a company set up to promote meritocracy in recruitment.The platform is designed to measure and hire people based on their competency.
More From Razvan Creanga
Starting a Business
Why are so many businesses opting to scale their startups in the U.K. rather than their Eastern European counterparts?
7 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?