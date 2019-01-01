My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Razvan Creanga

Razvan Creanga

Guest Writer
Co-Founder & CEO at hackajob

About Razvan Creanga

Razvan Creanga is the CEO and co-founder of hackajob, a company set up to promote meritocracy in recruitment.The platform is designed to measure and hire people based on their competency.

More From Razvan Creanga

3 Factors to Consider When Deciding to Launch a Business in the U.K. or Eastern Europe
Starting a Business

3 Factors to Consider When Deciding to Launch a Business in the U.K. or Eastern Europe

Why are so many businesses opting to scale their startups in the U.K. rather than their Eastern European counterparts?
7 min read