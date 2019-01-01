About Retail Capital
In January 2011, Retail Capital was established to provide businesses with an accessible, flexible and convenient alternative to traditional business loans. In a survey sent to over 20,000 businesses, access to working capital and cash flow was identified as the single biggest challenge that they faced. As small to medium sized business contribute over 65% of South Africa’s employment and 50% of the country’s GDP, this is a very significant problem for the South African economy, inhibiting job creation and growth.