Rimmi Singhi

EV Roundup: XPEV's Q3 Results, GM's Investment in E-Boat Startup & More

While XPeng (XPEV) cheers investors with a massive year-over-year revenue surge in Q3, General Motors (GM) makes waves by acquiring a stake in electric-boat startup Pure Watercraft.

Auto Stock Roundup: AAP's Impressive Q3 Show, ALV's 3-Year Targets & More

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) posts a comprehensive beat for Q3 and lifts full-year view. Meanwhile, Autoliv (ALV) sets three-year financial targets and aims for 12% adjusted operating margin for 2022-2024.

EV Roundup: Q3 Highlights of NIO, WKHS, SOLO, HYLN & RIDE

While NIO Inc. (NIO) incurs Q3 loss per share amid high operating costs, Workhorse (WKHS), ElectraMeccanica (SOLO), Hyliion (HYLN) and Lordstown (RIDE) do not even generate revenues yet.

4 Auto Stocks Set for Q3 Earnings Beat Amid Industry Headwinds

While the auto industry is currently facing chip crunch-related headwinds, stocks like CARG, VRM, PTRA and LEV look well poised to pull off third-quarter 2021 earnings beat.

EV Roundup: TSLA's $1T Market Cap & XPEV's Tech Day Grab Eyeballs

While Tesla (TSLA) joins the elite $1 trillion club following a huge order from Hertz, XPeng (XPEV) grabs attention with a series of announcements at the annual Tech Day.

Auto Stocks' Q3 Earnings Roster for Oct 26: PCAR, PII & More

For the third quarter, overall earnings for the auto sector are projected to be down 45.6% year over year.

EV Roundup: HMC EV Ambitions in China, SOLO-Bosch Partnership & More

While Honda (HMC) announces plans to go all-electric in China by 2030, ElectraMeccanica (SOLO) seals a deal with Bosch for repair and maintenance services for its flagship SOLO model.

Auto Stock Roundup: TM's November Output Target, SAH's Notes Offering & More

While Toyota (TM) trims the November production target by 15% amid chip crunch, Sonic Automotive (SAH) plans to raise $1.5 billion via senior notes offering.

Auto Stock Roundup: General Motors (GM) Dominates the Week's Top Stories

General Motors (GM) hogs the limelight with ambitious growth plans laid out at its Investor Day. Read on for other important stories that made headlines last week.

Is Sonic's (SAH) EchoPark Unit the Sole Driver of the Stock?

While Sonic's (SAH) used car segment EchoPark is the key attraction of the firm, we believe that its recent acquisition announcements are set to significantly boost the stock's prospects.

Auto Stock Roundup: ABG's $3.2B Deal, THO and KMX's Quarterly Results & More

Asbury's (ABG) deal to acquire Larry H. Miller Dealerships and TCA for $3.2 billion creates buzz. Thor's (THO) fiscal Q4 earnings top estimates, whereas CarMax's (KMX) fiscal Q2 profits disappoint.

Key Tidbits From 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study

Porsche and Dodge lead the premium and mainstream brands, respectively. Meanwhile, Tesla emerges as the unofficial winner of the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL...

EV Roundup: TM's $13.5B Battery War Chest, NIO's $2B Share Offering & More

Toyota (TM) grabs headlines with its $13.5 billion investment plan to develop EV batteries. Meanwhile, NIO stock price declines as it plans to raise $...

Is Tesla (TSLA) Gradually Losing Its EV Dominance?

Tesla (TSLA) has managed to garner the reputation of a gold standard over the years, thanks to its first-mover advantage. But is the EV king slowly lo...

Are NIO, LI & XPEV Worth the Wager Post Q2 Results?

While NIO, LI and XPEV post improved year-over-year Q2 results, do they appear solid bets especially given their premium valuations?

