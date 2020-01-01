About Ritesh Dogra
After spending more than a decade in Healthcare Consulting, Ritesh envisioned TalkDoc.AI- the Contactless Digital Assistant for Doctors. In his words, TalkDoc.AI was started with an objective to ease physician burden and at the same time significantly improve patient experience, adding value to the entire doctor-patient interactions.
All of us know Covid-19 can spread from contact with an infected carrier and this infected carrier could be anyone, not necessarily the patient. The answer to tackling this is simple, minimizing contact and the way to achieve it is leveraging digital technology to go contactless