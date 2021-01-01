Ritujay Ghosh

4 Grocery Stocks to Buy as Omicron Variant Raises Fresh Fears

Grocery stocks with a strong online presence like Target Corporation (TGT), Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY), United Natural Foods (UNFI) and SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) are gaining on fears of a...

4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Rising Personal Income, Spending

The rise in October's personal income and personal consumption spending proves that people are showing faith in the economy, making this an ideal time to invest in consumer discretionary stocks...

5 Stocks to Buy on Impressive October Retail Sales Report

Retailers with a strong online presence like Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Macy's, Inc. (M) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) are likely to...

4 Stocks to Watch in a Booming Videogame Industry

High demand for videogames since the coronavirus outbreak has been boosting sales of consoles from Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Electronic Arts (EA) and Sony Corporation (SONY).

4 Solid Stocks to Buy on a Booming Online Grocery Market

Online grocery purchase has been gaining traction since the onset of the pandemic, which is helping stocks like Target Corporation (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

5 Solid Retail Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Holiday Season

Retailers with a strong online presence like Walmart (WMT), Macy's (M), and Gap (GPS) are likely to benefit in the near term.

Continued Demand Boosting Microchip Industry: 4 Stocks to Buy

Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

5 Apparel Stocks to Buy for the Upcoming Holiday Season

People have finally started spending on clothing and apparel, helping stocks of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), The Gap (GPS), and Tapestry, Inc. (TPR).

5 Stocks to Buy on Continued Expansion in Services Activity

The services sector has witnessed steady growth since reopening. This has seen companies like TransUnion (TRU), YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) putting up a good...

Retail Sales Jump in August: 5 Solid Stocks to Buy (Revised)

Rising fears over the pandemic once again saw people relying more on e-commerce in August, driving stocks like COST, TJX, CPRI, FL and GCO.

5 Stocks to Buy on a Rebounding Apparel Market

People have finally started spending on clothing and apparel, helping stocks of The Gap (GPS), Foot Locker (FL) and The TJX Companies (TJX).

Microchip Sales Continue to Soar on Higher Demand: 5 Winners

Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and ON Semicond...

Contactless Payment Gaining Popularity: 4 Stocks to Watch

With more people preferring the contactless mode of payment owing to the pandemic, companies like Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Pay and Apple's (AAPL) App...

4 Stocks to Buy on a Booming Online Grocery Market

Online grocery purchase has been gaining traction since the onset of the pandemic, which is helping stocks like Celsius Holdings (CELH), J & J Snack F...

4 Solid Casino Stocks to Buy on a Thriving Gambling Industry

Experts feel that the casino industry is recovering at a faster rate than expected and is on track to surpass $44 billion in revenues this year. This...

