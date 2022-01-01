Riya Anand

4 MedTech Dividend Stocks in Focus on Amid Omicron Variant Panic

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), West Pharmaceuticals Services (WST), Baxter International (BAX) and Chemed Corporation (CHE) are high-yield dividend stocks with sustainable business models.

3 High-Potential MedTech Stocks With More Than 50% Growth YTD

Stocks like West Pharmaceuticals Services (WST), Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) and Option Care Health (OPCH) have gained stupendously year to date.

