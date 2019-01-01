Founder, AQI India & Purelogic Labs India Pvt Ltd.

Rohit Bansal, Founder, Purelogic Labs India Pvt Ltd., launched this organization with a purpose to make people aware of massive Air Pollution problem that is worsening and compel them to act before its too late. He understands that peoples’ safety and quality of living are endangered because of the poor air quality. He has a strong hold in the fields of IoT, hardware sensor monitors and manufacturing procurements processes which is a necessity for the kind of products his organization invents.