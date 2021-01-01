Signing out of account, Standby...
Rosie Shrout
Latest
Stress is contagious in relationships – here's what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health during the holidays and beyond
Hostile partners can experience jumps in stress and blood pressure after an argument. But there are ways to cool conflicts, even during a pandemic holiday season.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ramon Chen
Chief Product Officer
-
Sim Aulakh
CEO of EstablishCred
-
Michael Peres (Mikey Peres)
Founder of Peres Daily
-
Devishobha Chandramouli
Founder and Editor
-
Kartik Anand
Executive Chairman of KGV
-
Rajeev Goel
Co-Founder and CEO
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO