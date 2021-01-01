Ross Gordon

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
What is agrotech and why will it help eliminate world hunger?
Soon we will reach 8 billion inhabitants on our planet, which means 8 billion hungry mouths to feed. How are we going to solve it?
More Authors You Might Like
-
Nathan Miller
Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct
-
-
Tara Coomans
CEO of Avaans Media
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Ben McLellan
Founder of Ethical Scaling
-
Alexa Dagostino
Founder/CEO of Marketing By Modification, LTD
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group
-
Sean Miller
CEO and co-founder of Griot