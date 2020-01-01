Ryan Howard

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of 100Plus

About Ryan Howard

Ryan Howard is a social entrepreneur with a focus on delivering better health and saving lives. He's been recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, 40 under 40 by the Business Times, 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs and a Silicon Valley Top 100 by Business Insider.

More From Ryan Howard

How to Prevent Your Company from Being Used for Evil From a Founder Who's Been There
Entrepreneurs

How to Prevent Your Company from Being Used for Evil From a Founder Who's Been There

In creating something of meaning and scale, founders have an obligation to ensure their life's work is not misused to inflict harm.
5 min read