About Ryan G. Smith
Prior to co-founding LeafLink, Ryan Smith successfully founded and exited two companies, one of which he sold to an NYSE public firm. Smith brings his experience creating and managing B2B firms and online marketplace investing in a highly-regulated space to LeafLink as chief executive officer.
