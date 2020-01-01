Sachin Chhabra

Sachin Chhabra

Founder, Peel-Works

More From Sachin Chhabra

The $50 Shoe: Here's Why Poor Pays More Compared To Rich
Finance

The $50 Shoe: Here's Why Poor Pays More Compared To Rich

We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, and the states need to provide for their citizens. The issue lies with how this borrowing gets used
5 min read