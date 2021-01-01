Founder & CEO of Level Up Holdings, Sahil Sachdeva is a young and charismatic intellect who has done inspiring work in the marketing industry. With over 500+ clients from over 25 countries, Sahil has built an empire with efficient networking and client satisfaction. Being honoured with multiple international awards, he attributes his success to the immense passion and spiritualism embedded in him to serve his role in the society.
