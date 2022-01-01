Signing out of account, Standby...
Sally Warner
What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves
Tsunamis aren’t just bigger-than-average waves. Triggered by undersea earthquakes or volcanic eruptions like the one in Tonga, they are fast, massive and potentially destructive. Here’s why.
