სალომე ქოქოსაძე

სალომე ქოქოსაძე

„ტერაბანკის“ მარკეტინგისა და საზოგადოებასთან ურთიერთობის განყოფილების უფროსი

More From სალომე ქოქოსაძე

დღის განმავლობაში ყველაზე მნიშვნელოვან 5 საკითხს ვირჩევ და მათ შესრულებაზე ვკონცენტრირდები
მენეჯმენტი

დღის განმავლობაში ყველაზე მნიშვნელოვან 5 საკითხს ვირჩევ და მათ შესრულებაზე ვკონცენტრირდები

ჩემთვის მნიშვნელოვანია, ნებისმიერი გეგმა თუ მიზანი, რომელიც დასახული მაქვს, საინტერესო იყოს
2 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.