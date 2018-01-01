Samar Nabulsi

Survival Strategies
How To Ensure Your Survival As A Startup
If you identify a need and offer a unique selling point (USP) with your business, people will still buy, regardless of what may be happening to the economy.
Growth Strategies
You've Got The Product: Now, It's Time To Branch Out
We had major accomplishments for Big On Children in its first year alone, and the company grew from three people to 12 in a span of eight months. So I thought: what next?
Human Resources
Growing Your Company: Five Hiring Tips For Your SME
Call them employees, staff or team members: regardless of the term you use, they are the ones who can make or break a company.