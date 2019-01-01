My Queue

Sandeep Agrawal

Sandeep Agrawal

CEO at Credencys

About Sandeep Agrawal

Sandeep has more than 2 decades of experience in creating world-class teams and driving innovation through cutting edge products and mobile app development solutions. He is passionate about creating new technology solutions and delivering “Great Customer Experience” by evangelizing “Ubiquitous Mobility”. 


Being a CEO of the mobile app development company - Credencys, Sandeep helps clients to bridge the execution gap with services including Consulting, Design & Architecture, Product strategy, software development, DevOps, Managed Services. With a motto of ‘Go Digital, Sandeep delivers an Extraordinary Customer Experience to its every client. 

More From Sandeep Agrawal

