Sandeep Bhargava
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Sandeep Bhargava co-founded Provana with a vision of creating a one-stop-shop solution, including a comprehensive digital-transformation software suite and global workforce for small and medium-sized businesses. Today, Provana's growing team has more than 400 clients and 1200 employees.
Solving the Labor Shortage for Small Businesses
Many people lament the effects of a labor shortage, but few attempt to come up with real solutions.
