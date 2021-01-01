Signing out of account, Standby...
Sanjay Borkar
CEO & Founder, FarmERP
Latest
Can Satellite Imagery Help Bridge the Gap Of Food Security?
Satellites and remote sensors continuously monitor farms and enable farmers and agribusinesses to examine data and receive real-time updates
More Authors You Might Like
-
Fady "Fred" Helou
Founder and CEO of Vagaro
-
Gehan Rajapakse
Founder of Precog Finance
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Chas Fields
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
David Cannington
Co-Founder, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Nuheaera
-
Liana Zavo
CEO & Founder of ZavoMedia Group: PR Expert & Keynote Speaker
-
Ross Jenkins
Founder & CEO of DigitalME