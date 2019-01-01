Sanjay Lakhotia is the co-founder of Noble House Consulting Pte, an HR talent marketplace that helps independent consultants find short- and long-term assignments as per their skill set. A seasoned HR professional with a background in technology development, he has more than 20 years of experience in working across all areas of HR including HR Transformation, Leadership development, HR technology deployment, Performance culture, Rewards etc.

His last assignment with Hewitt was as the Head of Operations for Asia Pac. Sanjay also worked in various senior management positions across India and Asia-Pac during his stint with Hewitt.

Sanjay has been instrumental in conceptualizing various technology products for the use of clients including PMS, Compensation, 360, employee engagement, and Fitastik - a Healthcare app.

Sanjay is the founder of Aamoksh One Eighty, a venture involved in setting up centers for senior citizens living in India in collaboration with One Eighty of USA. He is also a founding team member at Talentonic HR Solutions, an HR consulting and technology organization. Sanjay's rich portfolio of work has also led him to become an advisor to various corporates on business and HR related issues. Sanjay is a Post Graduate in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur.