The Man behind Brio Capputeino (a unit of Wellness QED)

Sanjay Tiwari comes from a management background with the initial years of his professional life spent in the IT industry. He became an entrepreneur at an early age and has created several successful businesses in his lifetime.

Sanjay’s forte is his product development skills and entrepreneurial leadership. He has over the years developed many products and has built many businesses from scratch. He is credited with being the first Indian to formulate and successfully launch vending premixes for hot beverages. He has also designed different kinds of tea, coffee and water vending machines. The vending premix business venture is still operational and is doing an annual business of more than 35 crores. His water business was acquired by Deltapure India in the year 2005 and continues to successfully run even today.