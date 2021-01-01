Signing out of account, Standby...
Sapna Bagaria
Latest
4 HMO Stocks in Focus as Government Backs Healthcare Reform
The Health insurance industry is poised to grow on the back of a better regulatory environment. Aging demography, automation plus mergers and acquisit...
3 Stocks to Watch as the Football Mania Grips Americans
Companies with exposure to sports betting business may emerge as good investment options to hold onto as football season kicks in.
Hold Petco (WOOF) as It Rides on Continued Demand for Pet Care
Petco (WOOF) by dint of its wide product and services portfolio, omni-channel presence and strategic initiatives is well poised to cash in on the expa...
Encompass Health's (EHC) Growth View Makes It a Good Buy
Ageing population, building of hospitals and other operational efforts poise Encompass Health (EHC) well for long-term growth, thus making it a good i...
Financial Transaction Services Stocks Ride on Shift to Digital
Digital transformation, increased consumer spending and a strong economy bode well for the companies in the Financial Transaction Service space.
