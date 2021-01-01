Signing out of account, Standby...
Sara Sawyer
Latest
Is COVID-19 here to stay? A team of biologists explains what it means for a virus to become endemic
Some viruses go extinct, while others stick around. The virus that causes COVID-19 seems likely to remain with us for the long term.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Jeff J Hunter
Founder of VA Staffer | Virtual Assistant Staffer
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders
-
David Wagoner
Co-Founder and CMO of P3 Media
-
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group